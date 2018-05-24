Android

Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact get their first discounts at B&H and Amazon

The Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact have been available “only @Best Buy” in the US for around a month now, but just as Sony promised when announcing the retailer’s initial exclusivity, the two flagship phones expanded to Amazon and B&H Photo Video earlier this week.

With an even higher-end Xperia XZ2 Premium around the corner, you probably won’t be surprised to hear the “regular” XZ2 is already up for grabs at a discounted price from B&H. Specifically, $736 instead of the $799.99 MSRP, with LTE support for GSM networks in tow, as well as a standard 1-year warranty, and full range of color options.

Coincidentally or not, Amazon charges the exact same $736 at the time of writing for the unlocked 5.7-inch Snapdragon 845 powerhouse with a 3180mAh battery, although for some reason, that doesn’t apply to the liquid black model. Only the ash pink, deep green and liquid silver.

Meanwhile, the Xperia XZ2 Compact costs $650, as recommended by Sony, if you get it from B&H or Best Buy, but only $604 on Amazon in your choice of black, coral pink, moss green or white silver hues.

The 5-incher also packs Snapdragon 845 processing power, but obviously, a smaller 2870mAh battery. Then again, the XZ2 and XZ2 Compact share a 19MP rear-facing camera, 5MP selfie shooter, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, FHD+ screen resolution (with 2:1 aspect ratio), water and dust resistance, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Android 8.0 Oreo software as well. Basically, if you don’t hate smaller phones, the $604 Xperia XZ2 Compact feels like the better deal.

