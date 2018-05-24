Just in case bringing to market the world’s first smartphone with in-display fingerprint recognition technology wasn’t impressive enough, ambitious Chinese OEM Vivo also stole the limelight at the 2018 Mobile World Congress back in February by showcasing a bonkers APEX concept.

Of course, what was truly bonkers about the first handset to (theoretically) support “half-screen” fingerprint scanning was the company’s later-revealed plan to actually start producing it “around mid-2018.”

Fast forward to today, when we’re only a few weeks away from the year’s midpoint, and Vivo seems to be carefully setting the stage for this groundbreaking product’s proper announcement and presumably limited release.

A working prototype may have just been spotted running Funtouch OS-skinned Android 8.1 Oreo software, which suggests a commercial debut is indeed right around the corner. Heavily disguised to conceal those real-life curves, edges and bezels (or lack thereof), the phone apparently packs a Snapdragon 845 processor clocked at up to 2.8GHz and a generous 8GB RAM. So, no, it’s not a fancy (upper) mid-ranger like the Snapdragon 660-powered X21 UD.

The rest of the specifications remain under wraps, and we also don’t know exactly how much something like the Vivo APEX is supposed to cost. Oh, and by the way, the name is likely to change as well by the time the “FullView” device is officially unveiled and fully detailed.

Keep in mind that Vivo is aiming for a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio here (to begin with), which will be made possible by integrating an 8MP “elevating” front camera, as well as keeping top and side bezels to a record-breaking 1.8mm thin, with a 4.3mm “chin” also in tow.