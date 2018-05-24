Huawei Mate 10 Pro remains at its semi-permanent price at $649.99

This story acts as both a notice that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is still being sold at Best Buy as well as an observation that the phone has not spent much time at its original price of $799.99.

First, to Best Buy. Remember when CNET reported that Best Buy had started ridding itself of Huawei product stock amid political pressure against Chinese tech manufacturers over fears of authoritarian influence from Beijing. Well, it’s been nine weeks and the big box chain is still selling the Huawei Watch 2, MateBook X, refurbished phones and, needless to mention, the Mate 10 Pro at its $649.99 discounted price. Huawei still retains a dedicated manufacturer’s page on the Best Buy site.

Second, the price. We told you earlier this month that the phone would be at its historical low during the run-up to Mother’s Day. It’s been several days since then and it turns out that the Mate 10 Pro is still at $649.99.

Thanks to said political pressures, AT&T and Verizon reportedly canceled carriage agreements with Huawei for the Mate 10 Pro and that has left it on the unlocked market to fend for itself. Whether it is doing so in the United States is a question that only Huawei has the answer to.