Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the HTC U12+ and its DxOMark score. Then we talk about the rumored Samsung Gear S4 that might launch with Wear OS instead of Tizen according to trusted sources. The LG V35 follows as we get more rumors of what to expect from this phone for AT&T. Vivo follows as the company has begun to tease that its APEX smartphone will be a reality. We end today’s show talking about the OnePlus 6 and how its broken all sales records.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– OnePlus 6 breaks vague sales records while scoring launch-day update with notch-hiding option

– vivo promoting bezelless APEX smartphone during World Cup

– Rumored LG V35 ThinQ specs look familiar and unsurprising, AT&T debut tipped for August

– Samsung Galaxy Watch launch may be drawing near with Wear OS in lieu of Tizen

– HTC U12+ knocks Huawei P20 out of second place in DxOMark Mobile rankings