With augmented reality still a long way from reaching maturity and mimicking the real world so convincingly as to deceive the human visual system, buyers of certain ultra-high-end phones are left occasionally having a little fun with features like Animoji or AR Emoji.

In the absence of 3D facial recognition technology, Galaxy S9-exclusive AR Emojis are less sophisticated and lifelike than their iPhone X counterparts, but Samsung is trying hard to make up for that obvious weakness with some very high-profile advertising partnerships.

Disney already added Mickey and Minnie Mouse to the AR Emoji support list in time for the commercial debut of the S9 and S9+, and just as promised, other beloved animated characters are following suit.

With that long overdue “The Incredibles” sequel scheduled to hit global theaters on June 15 (yes, this June 15), the timing feels ideal to allow GS9 users to personalize their messages with AR avatars of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, Violet, Dash, Jack-Jack and Frozone.

You probably already know the drill, but if you don’t, all you have to do is access your smartphone camera’s AR Emoji mode, tap the plus icon on the right-hand side, and select the Incredibles AR Emoji pack from the Galaxy Apps Store. Then, you’ll be able to express your emotions as one of the six characters listed above, as well as Mickey Mouse, Minnie or even Donald Duck. And remember, Samsung and Disney’s collaboration doesn’t stop here, with Zootopia and Frozen the next two cinematic hits set to enrich the S9’s augmented reality experience.