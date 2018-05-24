Chinese display maker BOE helping Huawei with a foldable smartphone

In mobile technology, the big guns have been prepping and prepping some more for foldable smartphones. Samsung has been the marquee name while LG and Apple have been pulling up the rear. Even Xiaomi has been leaking a bit of its work.

Very little, though, has come from the number two player in Android, Huawei. There’s a “working sample” floating around, but that’s it.

Well, ETnews is now reporting that Chinese display supplier BOE is now working with the phone manufacturer on an 8-inch foldable OLED display based on its sixth-generation diode design. That said, this component will probably not be used for a near-term release — questions remain on BOE’s R&D for its current-generation OLED tech. Sources say BOE is already working with two clients for four foldable products.

With this, we could see LG Display’s panels used in a Huawei phone to be launched around November — perhaps before a Samsung foldable product could come out.

Smartphone manufacturers are looking for any way to combat the stagnant consumer market and see foldable phones as the next big trend to perk up sales.