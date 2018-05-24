BlackBerry KEY2, Ghost both rattling towards launches
Two teasers. One official, one unofficial. Both are BlackBerry.
Let’s start with the KEY2, to be launched on June 7. TCL-owned BlackBerry Mobile has fired up the hype machine again on Twitter, though with a video doing most of the noise-making.
Almost time to officially introduce you to an icon reborn #KEY2 pic.twitter.com/QjRUZS7V69
— BlackBerry Mobile (@BBMobile) May 24, 2018
The virtual tour of the device runs through the dual cameras on the back and a BlackBerry key on the physical keyboard. What it does is left for us to find out in a couple of weeks.
Switching over to an India-focused device and it looks like ODM Optiemus is finally getting into gear for its rumored BlackBerry Ghost and Ghost Pro devices.
After nothing new on these BlackBerry Ghost handsets from Optiemus for awhile, finally hearing that a summer release is expected. (Also told that the dual rear cameras feature low light enhancement and optical zoom.)
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 24, 2018
At least one of these devices apparently feature dual rear cameras will prioritize a telephoto view and software enhancement for darker scenarios.
The generic “summer” timeframe is a bit disappointing, but we know that it’s finally jam season for BlackBerry.