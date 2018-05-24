Android

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the fact that Apple has been discovered to already know about Bendgate and Touch Disease issues early in launch process of their the iPhone 6. Then we talk about the recent teaser that just emerged on the BlackBerry KEY2. The Vivo APEX follows as the concept seems to have evolved into a product according to leaks. Apple and Developers follow as we now see petitions for Cupertino to accept free trials on the App Store. We end today’s show talking about the deals you can find for the LG G7 ThinQ.

Sprint charging $792 for LG G7 ThinQ with BOGO lease offering
BlackBerry KEY2, Ghost both rattling towards launches
Developers petitioning for Apple to allow free trials for all apps
Bezelless Vivo APEX concept is a concept no more, photographed packing 8GB RAM
Apple internally knew about iPhone 6 bendgate, touch disease

