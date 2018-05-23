Android

Sprint charging $792 for LG G7 ThinQ with BOGO lease offering

Sprint is charging $42 more than either T-Mobile or Verizon for an LG G7 ThinQ.

As Verizon confirmed that it will follow T-Mobile in pricing the phone at $750 — though with a $100 discount when pre-ordered on a two-year EIP — fellow CDMA network Sprint released its carriage details: $33 per month paid over 24 months to own or $792 full retail.

Sprint is offering a buy one, get one free deal on if both G7 units are put on a 18-month Flex lease, though the pay-to-own gap (the equivalent of six extra installments) will remain the same for both devices. That said, T-Mobile is doing a similar BOGO deal on the G7 as well.

AT&T is not carrying the LG G7 ThinQ and is rumored instead to launch the LG V35 ThinQ in August.

