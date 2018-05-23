$49 for award winning portable tripod — Limited time offer!

The key to great photography is having amazing equipment. With the Pakpod Adventure Tripod, you can get a super lightweight and portable tripod for a very affordable price.

The legacy of the Pakpod Adventure Tripod all started on Kickstarter. After being successfully funded, it went on to be named the Best Photo Accessory of 2016 by Outside Online. With features that allow you to get superb time-lapse, video, and underwater photography, there’s simply nothing better on the market.

Best of all, the Pakpod Adventure Tripod weighs less than one pound. For a limited time you can get the Pakpod Adventure Tripod for just $49. That’s a huge drop from the already discounted price of $69!

by Christopher Jin