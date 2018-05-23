Android

Moto G6 comes to Verizon for about $10 less than elsewhere

Motorola suggests the Moto G6 to have a suggested retail price of $249.99 in the United States. It will be available at 10 retailers and carriers at some point and one of those carriers is Verizon.

Turns out that this carrier will low-ball this release just a little bit with a price of $240 — $10 a month on a two-year EIP. And it will go on sale tomorrow online and in stores.

It’s Motorola’s first generation of 2:1 display design and this device is also among the first to feature the Snapdragon 450, the premiere 400-series chipset built on Qualcomm’s 14nm fabrication instead of 28nm. We have it in our review labs and will be testing it out in the coming days.

