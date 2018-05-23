Instead of releasing fewer high-end smartphones this year, as the company reportedly planned at one point, LG has already brought the V30S ThinQ and G7 ThinQ to market, most likely eyeing two more flagship launches by the end of 2018.

The LG V35 or, more likely, V35 ThinQ is rumored today for an exclusive AT&T debut in the US sometime in August, possibly following a Korea rollout taking place as early as next month.

There’s even a curiously detailed spec sheet going around today, although it’s unclear if the information is based on gossip, educated guesswork or hard evidence from the inside. Either way, this list of suspected LG V35 ThinQ features looks plausible enough, not to mention eerily familiar.

Where have we seen a Snapdragon 845 processor combined with dual 16MP rear-facing cameras, a single 8MP selfie shooter, Hi-Fi Quad DAC sound system, and AI-powered photography enhancements before? That’s right, the G7 ThinQ comes with the same exact specifications.

But the V35 ThinQ is widely expected to retain the V30’s (no-notch) 6-inch P-OLED screen instead of borrowing the G7’s 6.1-inch LCD panel, also packing a slightly larger 3300mAh battery, and apparently pairing 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage. Bizarrely enough, the product dimensions seem to suggest an increase in bulk and bezels compared to both the V30 and G7 ThinQ.

The LG V35 ThinQ is also weirdly tipped to undercut the G7 ThinQ at below 898,700 won ($827), while the recently unveiled Q7 and Q7+ mid-rangers should cost anywhere between KRW 400,000 and 500,000 ($368 – $460).

Finally, LG reportedly plans to launch low-end X5 (2018) and X2 (2018) handsets next month as well, with outdated 16:9 HD screens in tow, modest processors, single rear and front cameras, only 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage space. Still, the 5.5-inch LG X5 (2018) sounds very interesting thanks to a gargantuan 4500mAh battery.