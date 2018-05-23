Lenovo Z5 teased with 45 days of standby time
Lenovo is plotting the release of more than just the Pomelo 1S, a rebadging of the Moto G6. In fact, it has the Lenovo Z5 to look out for.
And, believe it or not, the company’s CEO, Chang Cheng, posted a simple little teaser for the phone: 45 days of standby time.
Why does standby time matter so much? Is it any indication of how long this phone will last in real-world use? And how big is this phone anyways? Well, big enough to feature a near-bezelless display — and standby time doesn’t account for the display being turned on at all.
We’ll have to keep a watch on the battery specs for this one.
