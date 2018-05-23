Android

New hands-on video purports to show Xiaomi Mi 8 version with translucent back

Even though the Mi 7 is not a thing yet, Xiaomi officially confirmed just 24 hours or so ago that the Mi 8 will be formally unveiled next week. Meant to celebrate the hugely successful Chinese company’s eight anniversary, this ultra-high-end phone could skip a number, directly following into the footsteps of last year’s Mi 6.

To give the new name some weight, the world’s fourth-largest smartphone vendor might adopt several groundbreaking technologies and eye-catching features, including in-display fingerprint recognition and, yes, a (semi) transparent backplate.

The latter standout characteristic probably sounds familiar to HTC’s few remaining hardcore fans, as the U12+ was just unveiled in three color options including “Translucent Blue”, while the U11+ rocked a “Translucent Black” coating in addition to conventional Ceramic Black and Amazing Silver hues last fall.

The see-through Xiaomi Mi 8 showcased in a freshly leaked hands-on video is definitely darker than the U11+ in Translucent Blue, nonetheless appearing to offer a clearer view of the phone’s internals.

Said internals are obviously expected to include a Snapdragon 845 processor, as well as up to a hefty 8GB RAM and 4000mAh battery. The Mi 8 certainly doesn’t look afraid of heavily borrowing from Apple’s iPhone X, with an extra-large notch in tow, vertically-arranged dual rear-facing cameras and an all-glass construction.

The nine-second video embedded above seems to lend further credence to the in-display fingerprint sensor integration rumor, and if the OLED screen cutout is indeed as wide as currently expected, the Xiaomi Mi 8 should be able to support Face ID-similar 3D facial authentication. Now that sounds like a great anniversary device!

