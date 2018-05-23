Meet the HTC U12+ – Living on the Edge? (Video)

HTC had virtually no surprises left for the official U12+ announcement earlier today, but that doesn’t mean the phone itself is completely uninteresting. It’s not unoriginal either, boldly snubbing the curious notch trend and appearing to strike a decent balance between the need for razor-thin bezels and a symmetrical design.

It’s obviously way too early for an in-depth look at everything that makes the HTC U12+ special, but right off the bat, the ultra-high-end handset shines with a few neat new software tricks.

The Taiwanese company’s proprietary Edge Sense feature is capable of recognizing which hand you’re using in its 2.0 incarnation, vastly improving the convenience and versatility of an otherwise large and somewhat cumbersome 6-incher.

You can now interact with the edges of your smartphone in three ways, squeezing to quickly take photos, launch Alexa assistance or bring up your favorite apps, as well as holding to lock the screen orientation, and finally, double tapping for seemingly flawless one-handed usability.

A grand total of four cameras are perhaps the highlight of an overall top-notch spec sheet, with bokeh effects supported by both the rear-facing dual shooter setup and the front-facing dual cams. HTC’s “best-ever” BoomSound speakers aim to provide 30 percent more volume than the U11, and yes, USonic earbuds still come standard to aid with Active Noise Cancellation.

Until we fully and rigorously review the HTC U12+, we can only say the Snapdragon 845 powerhouse makes a splendid first impression.