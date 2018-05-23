Android

Google to re-invent VR with new display, Apple WWDC dates & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Google and LG’s new display with amazing capabilities for VR and AR. Then we talk about the HomePod and the possibility that Apple may rebrand it and sell it for a reasonable price. We continue with Apple as they sent out press invitations for WWDC this June 4, we are expecting iOS 12 and maybe some hardware like the iPhone SE 2018. Then we talk about Nokia as they sold out their new Nokia X6 in under 10 seconds in the Chinese market making amazing numbers. We end today’s show announcing that pre-orders for the OnePlus 6 are available around the world.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
PSA: You can order the OnePlus 6 right now around the world
Chinese buy into notched Nokia X6 as it sells out in 10 seconds
Would a Beats HomePod do better than Apple’s HomePod?
WWDC 2018 takes top priority for Apple as press invitations are sent out

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!