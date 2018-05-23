Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Google and LG’s new display with amazing capabilities for VR and AR. Then we talk about the HomePod and the possibility that Apple may rebrand it and sell it for a reasonable price. We continue with Apple as they sent out press invitations for WWDC this June 4, we are expecting iOS 12 and maybe some hardware like the iPhone SE 2018. Then we talk about Nokia as they sold out their new Nokia X6 in under 10 seconds in the Chinese market making amazing numbers. We end today’s show announcing that pre-orders for the OnePlus 6 are available around the world.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– PSA: You can order the OnePlus 6 right now around the world

– Chinese buy into notched Nokia X6 as it sells out in 10 seconds

– Would a Beats HomePod do better than Apple’s HomePod?

– WWDC 2018 takes top priority for Apple as press invitations are sent out