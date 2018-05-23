Basically all the virtual reality and so-called “mixed reality” headsets you can actually buy today have the same core problem. While they’re definitely fun to try out a couple of times, devices like the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Samsung Odyssey have a long way to go before truly immersing the user in their real world-mimicking experiences.

Everyone from Samsung to Microsoft, Apple and Google is reportedly working on taking VR and especially AR technology to the next level, but unfortunately, those game-changing upgrades we’re all dreaming of still need time to reach the commercial stage.

On the bright side, a high-profile collaborative effort between Google and LG may have just moved the industry one step closer to a mesmerizing future. A distant future where the human eye will no longer be able to distinguish real experiences from virtual worlds.

Sounds eerie but also incredibly exciting, with a prototype display already developed and fabricated by Google and LG meant to “approach the visual acuity” and field of view of the human visual system.

Essentially, a human being’s perfect vision will still be around twice as clear as this groundbreaking 4.3-inch OLED screen, but there’s absolutely no comparing the latter with the Rift, Vive or Odyssey’s displays.

If you really want to go there, let’s just highlight the best today’s VR headsets can produce is a 615 ppi count, while Google and LG plan to step that up to an astonishing 1443 pixels per inch. Yes, you’re looking at a threefold upgrade, give or take. Also, a jump from a 90 to a 120 Hz refresh rate, and last but not least, a 120 x 96 field of view also approaching the 160 x 150 ideal.

The actual pixel count is 4800 x 3840, equating to a whopping 18 megapixels, compared to the HTC Vive Pro, for instance, which totals a modest 2.3MP. Unfortunately, we may have to wait several more years before Google and LG can achieve their ambitious goal of putting this screamer of an OLED display on a commercial, hopefully standalone mobile headset.