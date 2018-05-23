Apple to make personal data download tool available globally eventually

Friday marks the day when the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation takes effect. By now, countless companies have revised their privacy policies (and have notified their customers about it) while countless others that aren’t able to comprehend what these new rules will vend in consequences have yet to do anything.

In the case of Apple, it has kick-started its new Data and Privacy site that will allow for Apple ID accounts made in Europe as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland to download the data stack the company has built on them.

Engadget reports that the tool will actually be available to users worldwide at some point — putting the company in line with scandal-mired Facebook and one of the few companies to bring its GDPR obligations to use outside of the regulated area.

Compiled data includes purchases from all Apple sales points, device information, AppleCare support and iCloud account content. The company allows users to receive compiled data in parts or in one file, but in any case, those files will expire two weeks from when they were made available.

It’ll be interesting to see if there’s any controversial metadata that Apple has logged and will include with this process. It’ll also be a good idea to periodically check any of these tools to see if missed policies have changed.