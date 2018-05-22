One of the world’s most successful smartphone manufacturers nowadays and India’s top vendor for the past couple of quarters was only born eight years ago, releasing its very first Mi flagship handset back in the summer of 2011.

Logic seems to dictate a Xiaomi Mi 7 will be unveiled at some point this year to follow in the footsteps of 2017’s Mi 6, but in order to properly celebrate the Chinese company’s eight anniversary, a number might be skipped.

After teasing the Mi 8 announcement on Weibo, Xiaomi confirmed both that name and the May 31 date on Twitter. A Shenzhen event will take place next Thursday, although since the OEM is also building buzz using Western social media channels, some sort of a launch shindig outside of China feels like a strong possibility as well.

You shouldn’t rule out both the Xiaomi Mi 8 and Mi 7 seeing daylight on May 31 either, with the former likely to sell at a higher price and in lower numbers. In-display fingerprint recognition technology is pretty much guaranteed to headline the Mi 8’s list of features, and a 3D face scanner could also be introduced for the first time on an Android device to give the iPhone X a run for its money.

Conflicting rumors suggest starting prices ranging anywhere from 2,799 to 3,599 yuan ($440 – $565), with up to 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage space on deck, alongside a 6.01-inch OLED screen (with an extra-wide notch), Snapdragon 845 processing power, and various AI tricks up the Mi 8’s sleeve.

If the Mi 7 is also coming, it’s probably safe to expect a similar spec sheet, lacking the ultra-advanced fingerprint and facial recognition methods, and perhaps even replacing the OLED with a good old fashioned LCD panel to save production costs.