WWDC 2018 takes top priority for Apple as press invitations are sent out

Apple has splashed the homepage of its website with promotion of WWDC 2018. It’s happening on June 4 at 10am Pacific.

Members of the press have started showing off their entry passes, but the general public will be able to live stream the event through Safari and Microsoft Edge or on Apple TV. For the first time, Apple is also noting that Chrome and Firefox users will be able to stream the event as long as their version supports H.264, AAC and MSE codecs.

Plenty has been hinted at for the big updates to Apple’s software platforms. But with Siri long being a sore spot for the company’s efforts, it might be most fitting to see this when it’s asked about WWDC:

