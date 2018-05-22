Android

vivo promoting bezelless APEX smartphone during World Cup

So far this year, vivo wasn’t just promoting its in-display fingerprint sensor on a concept phone at CES that eventually launched as the X21 UD. It’s also been pushing a bezelless, notchless design that had a pop-up selfie camera — how else is that camera going to get through the display at this point? — since a private briefing at MWC.

That phone has been confirmed to be the APEX, has been confirmed to go for production runs in the next month or so and, now, has a TV commercial that will run for the duration of the FIFA World Cup. All we’ve been given are a couple of GIFs showing off the screen and the camera.

And there are also special edition vivo phones that aren’t the APEX that you can look into for the time being.

