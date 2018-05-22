Check out the world’s first on-the-go Spotify music player!

Spotify is revolutionizing the way we experience music. Now, Mighty, the very first on-the-go Spotify music player, is revolutionizing the way we listen to Spotify. Instead of bringing your phone everywhere, you can now listen to Spotify anywhere on an extremely portable and lightweight music player.

It doesn’t require a smartphone or internet connection to play music. Simply add your music when you’re connect to WiFi and you’re good to. This small device can pack a whooping 1,000+ songs. There’s even bluetooth functionality to link your wireless headphones.

Get Mighty today for just $79.99. This is a limited time price drop from the already discounted price of $85.99.

by Christopher Jin