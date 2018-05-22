Other OS

Sony Digital Paper is a giant E Ink tablet and it has a stylus, too

Contents
Advertisement

We’ve seen E Ink and similar technologies their way to smartwatches, smartphones, e-readers and billboards as an energy-efficient means of conveyance, though the item has gone into a sleeper period for us in mobile tech. Sony, though, is taking on concept product after concept product and is giving a (physically) larger concept a try.

Its new Digital Paper products come in two sizes: 10.3 inches and 13.3 inches. Each come with a stylus with a set of tips — that means you can edit with it — a 4:3 workspace with a minimum of 206 pixels per inch resolution. Devices connect to Windows PCs with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios and are able to store up to 16GB of documents for editing and reading.

A single charge can last a week with regular use and a month on sleep mode. Charging will take up to 5.5 hours on a low-amperage source.

Both sizes are available now from Sony and other retailers including B&H Photo. The 10.3-inch size is $599.99 while the 13.3-inch size is $699.99.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Sony
Posted In
Other OS, Tablets, Windows
Tags
battery, Digital Paper, ePaper, News, Pricing, retail, Sony, Specs, US
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.