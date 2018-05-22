Things have been surprisingly quiet on the Moto Z3 Play rumor front of late, most likely because a number of the modular 6-incher’s secrets were revealed way back in January. Since then, we saw the upper mid-ranger certified by the FCC, as well as rendered a couple of times more, with the latest “official” product image suggesting Lenovo will end up retaining the “traditional” pogo pin design.

But Motorola’s Chinese parent company may have slipped up again, as the XDA-Developers portal claims to have “been shown an internal document detailing the hardware and key features of the Moto Z3 Play.”

The doc’s validity has purportedly been verified, disclosing and confirming everything from the handset’s “virtually borderless” 2:1 FHD+ AMOLED screen to a Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB RAM, and 3,000mAh battery.

If the cell capacity sounds a little underwhelming, perhaps you’ll want to know the Z3 Play will be marketed as “one of the thinnest premium smartphones in the market.” Of course, the same goes for the Z2 Play, which measures a staggeringly thin 6mm, packing an identical 3,000mAh juicer.

Unfortunately, for some reason, Lenovo plans to remove the headphone jack both the Z2 Play and original Z Play housed on their very slender profiles, while the fingerprint sensor will be moved from the front to the side in an unexpected nod to old Sony Xperia designs.

Like the Z2 Force, the Moto Z3 Play is tipped to feature dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, with a single selfie shooter upgraded to 8 megapixels, and Portrait mode support for both self-portraits and “standard” snapshots.

Shutterbugs should be happy to hear plenty of proprietary new photography and videography tricks will be added to the mix, including a “variety” of “creative effects”, something called spot color functionality, a neat cutout mode, a Google Lens-similar ability to scan text from documents or business cards, and something akin to live photos dubbed “cinemagraphs.”

Lenovo also intends to promise the Oreo-powered Z3 Play will get two major OS updates “absolutely free”, while selling the phone in special “Power”, “Style”, “Gamepad” and “Projection” editions with battery, style shell, gamepad and projector mods bundled in respectively. Alas, there are no words on pricing or a specific release date.