LG has a sweet new trio of mid-range phones with modern designs and premium specifications on the way, but while waiting for the “FullVision” Q7 family to arrive stateside, you may want to give the Prime Exclusive K30 a quick look.

This modest 5.3-incher comes with relatively thick screen bezels, as well as no AI tricks up its sleeve, Hi-Fi audio support, water and dust resistance or even contemporary Android Oreo software goodies. But it’s extremely affordable.

Recently released on T-Mobile at a full retail price of $225, the LG K30 can be purchased by Amazon Prime members starting today in exchange for a measly $139.99. There are no (other) strings attached or catches you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger, as ads and “sponsored screensavers” are no longer mandatory.

The sole difference between the Prime exclusive version of the K30 and the one sold by the nation’s leading “Un-carrier” is a bunch of Amazon apps pre-loaded on the former, some of which Prime subscribers will certainly find useful. Oh, and you can activate Amazon’s unlocked phone on AT&T or Verizon in addition to T-Mobile.

Compared with other Prime Exclusive phones, the $140 LG K30 is unsurprisingly humbler than the $170 X charge and $190 Q6, as well as very similar to the $120 Moto E4.

Powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor, the K30 sports a “traditional” 16:9 HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, Android 7.1 Nougat, 3000mAh battery, 8MP rear camera with LED flash, and 5MP selfie shooter with LED Selfie Light. That’s… not so bad, now, is it?