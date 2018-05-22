Tomorrow is technically HTC’s big day, with an official U12+ announcement shindig scheduled for the crack of dawn in the Eastern Time Zone, followed by a pop-up event in San Francisco that all but confirms the new flagship phone will be launched stateside, probably shortly after its domestic commercial debut.

But although this phrase gets thrown around a lot, we feel “the world’s worst kept secret” perfectly applies to the HTC U12+. The high-end handset has been as transparent as… one of its color options for a couple of months now, with a three-page official spec sheet and three high-res renders leaked last week answering every remaining question.

If that wasn’t enough to make tomorrow’s launch event a formality with zero potential to surprise, the Taiwanese company itself slipped up at the last minute, publicly listing the U12+ at a price of 5,888 yuan for a little while.

Eagle-eyed visitors of HTC’s official website had plenty of time to copy the latest batch of product images revealed in anticipation of the formal announcement, showing off the 6-incher in “Ceramic Black”, “Flame Red” and “Perspective Blue.”

Perspective Blue could be the new name of that “Translucent” variant everyone’s looking forward to, and in case you’re wondering, CNY 5,888 roughly equates to $925. Of course, you’ll get 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage space for that big pile of dough, along with other top-notch reconfirmed HTC U12+ features including WQHD+ screen resolution (2880 x 1440 pixels), Snapdragon 845 processing power, 3500mAh battery capacity, two rear-facing cameras, two front-facing shooters, BoomSound audio, and IP68 water and dust resistance.