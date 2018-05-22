Viewed by more and more people and even one or two market research firms as a separate entity from Huawei’s own-brand businesses, the Honor subsidiary still counts towards its parent company’s fast-growing smartphone shipment total.

Between the early success of the P20 Pro and the first milestone already crossed by the Honor 10, it’s thus safe to expect another record from the world’s third-largest mobile device manufacturer this year.

Before the P20 family can meet its very ambitious goal of selling 20 million units globally, a slightly lower-end, lower-priced handset that was just unveiled in Europe last week managed to break the 1 million barrier.

Of course, the Honor 10 made its domestic commercial debut last month, expanding to more than two dozen additional markets across Asia and the old continent on May 15. Extremely good-looking, remarkably affordable and fairly advanced in the processing power, AI and camera performance departments, the Honor 10 has all the makings of a blockbuster.

Unfortunately, there are still no words on official US availability, although the Honor View 10 is only slightly older and less impressive, fetching a more than reasonable $499 unlocked with a 5.99-inch Full View display in tow, 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, dual 20 + 16MP rear-facing cameras, and the same Kirin 970 SoC with built-in AI capabilities as the other confusingly branded Honor 10-series phone.