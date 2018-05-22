Developers petitioning for Apple to allow free trials for all apps

A growing coalition of iOS app developers are petitioning Apple to allow free trials for all App Store apps before July 2019. Currently, free trials are only available for subscription-based apps — typically published by larger entities and not independent creators.

As of press time, 534 apps and 470 developers have joined the cause. Four developers started the initiative: Brent Simmons, 40-year veteran developer on Apple platforms; Jake Schumacher, app documentarian; Loren Morris, software designer, and; Roger Ogden, hobbyist developer.

The loosely-formed and freely-established union, which is not an organized labor group, wants the expansion of free trials to showcase their work and “establish value” with the user.

The union is also looking to negotiate a higher share of revenues — Apple receives a 30 percent cut of purchase and in-app revenues for standard apps while it only takes 15 percent from subscription revenue made after the first year. The group hasn’t specified a number, though MobileSyrup notes Microsoft is about to limit its own cut from non-gaming apps to 15 percent if it was purchased through the Windows Store and 5 percent if it was bought externally. HTC also gave its Vive VR app developers all generated revenues during the holiday season.