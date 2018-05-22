Boost Mobile founder wants to take it back from Sprint and T-Mobile

The founder of Boost Mobile sees an opportunity to buy it back with a plushier customer base than ever before, thanks to the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

Pete Adderton, who started Boost Mobile in Australia in 2000, has been on a media campaign, suggesting that as two of the Big Four carriers want to merge, they should be required by regulators to sell off their combined prepaid outfits, including the fast-growing MetroPCS and what was formerly his Boost Mobile. Adderton also wants lawmakers to preserve market pressure in the MVNO space by setting fixed prices for wholesale data and mandating eSIM technology to expand freedom of carrier choice.

“I think it’s time for the FCC and DOJ to regulate the MVNO market,” Adderton told FierceWireless. “This is the chance to get in and fix the market.”

It has been determined that T-Mobile’s MetroPCS and Sprint’s Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA have control of 54 percent of the prepaid market.

The merger has been proposed and will need review by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission. The former agency has been investigating AT&T and Verizon for colluding to allow carrier locking on the eSIM standard as set by the GSM Association.