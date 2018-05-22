iOS

Apple’s USB-C to Lightning cable discounted to $19

Apple is now selling its 1-meter USB-C to Lightning cable at $19, down from $25. The 2-meter cable remains at its original price of $35.

The move, first noted by 9to5Mac, was a quiet one, but it’s not exactly rare to see cable prices drop over an extended period of time. However, with USB-C charging for iPhones only a recent feature addition and further rumors that USB-C charging would be standardized with the power adapter boxed with this fall’s iPhones, it does continue a conversation about what role Apple wants USB-C to have in I/O on its products.

iPhone purchases currently come with a small 5W charging block, but a new adapter could bring top rates of 18W.

Via
9to5Mac
Source
Apple
Posted In
Accessories, iOS, Phones, Tablets
Tags
Apple, cable, discounts, Lightning, News, Pricing, USB-C
, , , , , ,
