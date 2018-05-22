Alcatel 3V goes unlocked in US for $149.99

A smartphone with a 2:1 full HD display with unique glass encasing and a dual-camera system is coming from Alcatel — and it will run for way less than most any other competing device.

TCL had let loose its strategy for this year: three tiers of smartphone, all with extra-tall displays direct from the company’s monitor division and fingerprint sensors for predetermined price points. We got to know the names of the Alcatel 1x, the Alcatel 5 and the Alcatel 3x.

But it’s the Alcatel 3v that’s to debut in the United States today. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera that can do Face Key recognition and a 12-megapixel main camera with a 2-megapixel depth sensor for bokeh effects. We should make note that as of press time, it isn’t immediately clear if certain internal specifications have changed from the European release. But add the cameras together with the screen, the fingerprint sensor and the price of $149.99, at it’s not too shabby a deal.

We have the link to the Amazon product page below this story.