vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor launching on Flipkart May 29
vivo’s X21 comes in a few flavors and forms, but they’re available only in scattershot regions right now. We’ve been especially taken by the X21 UD featuring the in-display fingerprint sensor that we got to try out at CES 2018. And with retailer wars in India going on strong, Flipkart may be trying to flex its muscle against Amazon.in with the announcement of a new exclusive.
GSMArena has been tipped off to a new splash screen from Flipkart’s mobile app that promotes a vivo product featuring “a revolution in fingerprint sensor technology.” The launch will be “exclusively on Flipkart” on May 29.
No word on pricing for what we’re pretty sure is the vivo X21 UD, but with its equivalent price of about Rs. 40,500 in Singapore, this phone may only end up with a limited audience.