Twitter rolls out Twemoji, its own emoji set, for Android users

Twitter has been expanding its repertoire of emoji beyond the scope of the Unicode Consortium’s view. It has been inserting symbols for large trending topics such as CES 2018 after their respective hashtags. Now, it’s reported that all Android users are seeing these “Twemoji” by default on the app.

Emojipedia editor-in-chief Jeremy Burge had conducted some A/B testing on a tweet featuring certain group of emoji. Non-supporting Android devices saw missing characters while users of Android 4.4 to Android 7.1 — the vast majority of Android users — were able to see these new emoji as Twitter has written in support for Android’s EmojiCompat library.

Users can head into the options to toggle the appearance of the Twitter emoji set on and off.

Burge reports that this change has been slowly rolling out since March.