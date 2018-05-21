While we continue to wait for that Galaxy A8 Star initially believed to be directly related to the Galaxy S9, Samsung has earlier today taken the wraps off a phone previously expected to be called Galaxy S8 Lite.

Of course, such a name made little to no sense more than a year after the launch of the S8 and S8+, so let’s welcome instead the Galaxy S Light Luxury. Carrying model number SM-G8750, this pretty much looks identical to the original Galaxy S8, debuting exclusively in China at a recommended price of 3,999 yuan.

That equates to around $625, although you apparently have until June 1 to score a 300 yuan pre-order discount from JD.com. Still, even at $580 or so, the Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury feels steep, packing an (upper) mid-range Snapdragon 660 processor in lieu of the S8’s high-end SD835.

The rear-mounted fingerprint scanner is positioned in the same divisive spot as the GS8, but interestingly enough, the S Light Luxury comes with a main 16MP f/1.7 camera that could be better than its forerunner’s single 12MP f/1.7 rear shooter.

The 5.8-inch Infinity Display is certainly slightly humbler, at FHD+ resolution (2220 x 1080 pixels), while all the other specifications seem to have gone unchanged, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, microSD support, 3000mAh battery capacity, IP68 water and dust resistance, iris recognition, Bixby assistance, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Available in a beautiful Burgundy Red shade, as well as Midnight Black, the Galaxy S Light Luxury even comes with the same free AKG-tuned earphones as the Galaxy S8. Too bad it’s so expensive.