OnePlus’s “Dash Charge” branding might be on the way out

Dash Charge is still the name OnePlus uses for its 20-watt phone-charging protocol. The company has stuck its stock behind the “Dash” name, using it for an energy drink it released as part of an April Fools’ Day prank.

But after it was noticed that the term was not even mentioned once at the launch keynote of the OnePlus 6, Android Police reached out to the firm to find out what was going on. The company responded by saying that while it had attained trademark status for “Dash Charge” in the United States back in 2016 for the OnePlus 3, the European Union rejected it in March of this year, claiming that it conflicted with terms associated with audio firm Bragi’s Dash Pro wireless earphones and Amazon‘s “Dash Replenishment” brand for its one-touch instant-order buttons.

While it’s still allowed to use the Dash Charge brand, OnePlus would ideally own its brand as many other OEMs with proprietary fast-charge systems do.