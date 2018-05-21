Android

Finally, Android 8.0 Oreo is officially rolling out to the US unlocked Moto Z

Like the overwhelming majority of Android smartphone vendors, Sony and HMD Global notwithstanding, Lenovo has only been able to roll out the latest OS flavor to a few devices in a handful of regions.

The Chinese company that bought Motorola from Google back in 2014 started the original Moto Z’s Oreo update a couple of months ago, finally spreading the love to the US unlocked version as we speak.

Multiple online reports seem to confirm an over-the-air rollout is underway at last, with a large goodie pack weighing in at around 1.4GB containing all your typical build O add-ons and enhancements, as well as March 1 security patches.

Android 8.0 brings important, user experience-altering stuff like background limits, improved boot times, Autofill functionality, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture mode, notification dots and Android Instant Apps to the table, not to mention a fully redesigned emoji set, plus various Lenovo-made stability improvements.

The first-gen Moto Z, in case you don’t remember, made its non-Droid commercial debut in the fall of 2016, running Marshmallow out the box, supporting a then-limited number of Moto Mods, and packing a now-outdated Snapdragon 820 processor.

This is clearly the modular phone’s last major software platform makeover, and considering the delay, the pressure is high on Lenovo for bugs to be kept at a minimum.

