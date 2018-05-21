LG G7 ThinQ gets a $750 FRP and introductory BOGO deal at T-Mobile
Slightly more popular than the G6 during the two’s respective pre-order periods in Korea, and up for grabs in Canada with a pretty sweet freebie, the LG G7 ThinQ will also finally come to the US soon.
America’s major wireless service providers that plan to support the AI-infused flagship phone have so far been vague about release dates and completely tight-lipped regarding price points. But T-Mobile is now ready to reveal online pre-sales will kick off this Friday, May 25 at 5:00 a.m. PT for $30 down and $30 a month with installment plans.
That amounts to a grand total of $750, which falls largely in line with market expectations, although obviously, Verizon, Sprint and US Cellular are free to set their own FRPs (full retail prices).
Past experience indicates differences will be marginal, and both Sprint and US Cellular have already confirmed the same June 1 in-store launch date as T-Mo. The “Un-carrier” hopes to steal the limelight not only with today’s announcement, but also by exclusively offering the LG G7 ThinQ in a swanky Raspberry Rose color, as well as holding a BOGO sale right off the bat. That means you’ll be able to buy two units for the price of one, with the usual restrictions, catches and EIP strings attached.
In typical T-Mobile fashion, the Raspberry-flavored G7 ThinQ is epically unboxed on a boosted board in San Francisco, with the crisp three-minute video embedded above being entirely shot using the actual phone as the primary camera. Not too shabby!