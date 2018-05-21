Android

July is when we’ll see the Xiaomi Mi Max 3

The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 sounds like a very big phone with very adequate specifications. It sounds nice for some people. But it’s not coming immediately.

That we do know because CEO Lei Jun has confirmed on Weibo that the Mi Max 3 won’t be appearing at an event at the end of this month in Shenzhen.

“Mi Max 3 is estimated to be released in July and is not ready yet,” Lei said. “If [your need to buy a smartphone is] so urgent, consider Mi Max 2.”

The Mi Max 2 features a 6.44-inch 16:9 display with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and a price of roughly $225. The Mi Max 3, meanwhile, is rumored to have a 7-inch extra-wide display with a Snapdragon 660. No word on pricing.

