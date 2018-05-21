Could Gear S4 actually be Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch?

The first and only time that Samsung used the Android Wear software platform for its wearable consumer tech was the mediocre Gear Live of 2014. We are coming up on four years since that release and we’ve been placated with Tizen cycle after cycle.

While many consider it a fitting operating system for Samsung’s style of smartwatch (especially with that rotating bezel), it wasn’t clear if the company would test its relationship with Google on a new smartwatch. Well, it appears something has come out of left field.

Prominent Weibo tech analyst Ice Universe now reports that the upcoming Gear S4 that we’ve been talking about, codenamed “Galileo,” might not actually exist as the Samsung smartwatch we’re familiar with. Instead, we may see it use Android Wear (or the more currently-named Wear OS) on the “Galaxy Watch” in the latter half of this year.

That’s at least one view of the situation, but we’ll want to see more supply chain hints on topics such as silicon — will it use an Exynos or a Qualcomm chipset? — and if other potential partners will tease details. Perhaps this will be part of a multiple device strategy for IFA 2018?