Chinese buy into notched Nokia X6 as it sells out in 10 seconds

If you have a half-decent brand and are able to produce a pretty good phone, the Chinese market will eat it all up. It just so happens that the Nokia X6, the first Android phone from hotshot OEM HMD Global to feature an iPhone X-inspired notch, follows this rule.

Its first flash sale ran this morning and, according to MSPoweruser, in just 10 seconds, the company was able to sell 700,000 units across three SKUs and three platforms: JD.com, Lynx and Suning. And with each unit priced from ¥1,299, this means that HMD Global has generated raw revenue well in excess of $140 million in the time it takes to tie your shoes. Further flash sales will take place in the next few days — some retailers have posted May 25 as the earliest date.

Meanwhile, the company’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas is looking forward to crowd reactions if and when the Nokia X6 crosses borders. Perhaps we should look into the May 29 event HMD is holding in Moscow for more details.