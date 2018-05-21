The second-gen Nokia 6, aka “new” Nokia 6, aka Nokia 6.1, made its official commercial debut in the US just a couple of weeks ago at the low price of $270, but if you want even more bang for your buck, B&H Photo Video now also throws in a gift without charging anything extra.

It’s obviously not the world’s most valuable gift, but mobile photography and videography enthusiasts constantly looking for the perfect shot, ideal setup and lighting will probably cherish B&H’s “basic” photo/video kit for smartphones.

Separately listed at a $58.95 RRP, but currently discounted to $34.95, the kit includes a Magnus MaxiGrip Flexible Tripod for a stellar combination of stability and versatility, a Xuma mount for absolute stillness, and a Xuma Mobile Daylight Balanced LED Light system with 48 ultra-bright LEDs.

The handset itself is available in two different color blends from B&H Photo Video, namely black/copper and white/iron, the latter of which you actually can’t purchase from the likes of Best Buy or Amazon.

Both versions continue to fetch $269 unlocked and LTE-enabled with GSM support only, packing Snapdragon 630 processing power, as well as 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space.

Optimized by Zeiss, the 16MP rear-facing camera is one of the Nokia 6.1’s main highlights and key selling points, along with a respectable 8MP selfie shooter, premium aluminum unibody construction, and “the best of Android”, straight from Google, as part of the Android One program.