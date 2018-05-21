Android Oreo for Verizon LG G6 is almost 2GB large!
Verizon customers can look forward to their LG G6 units finally being updated to Android Oreo, nearly a month after Korean units got the upgrade.
This OTA will start off things in the US carrier market and it is marked at a whopping 1.89GB — quite above the average. The update contain all the basic Oreo OS updates, a new 5×5 grid layout for the home screen, a 20 attempt limit on authentication through the fingerprint sensor, new wallpapers and a new menu system among others. The April Android security patch is also available here.
In other words, all that bulk seems to be there for a reason. Now, if LG’s new software upgrade center can push out these updates for the other US carriers a bit quicker…
