Honor Elite program caters to superfans in the UK

Just as there was (and still is) the Elevate program for fans of HTC, there’s now an Elite program for Huawei’s more rebellious consumer brand, Honor.

If you tend to read tech blogs like Pocketnow and keep track of the latest updates from the likes of Honor and also live in the United Kingdom, you might enjoy joining up with Honor Elite.

Wilkin Lee, who directs sales and marketing for Honor, leads the charge in this introductory video.

From updates to members-only meet-ups to feedback sessions and exclusive discounts, it might be worth vouching for yourself in getting into the club. Head to the source link below to find out how to apply.

