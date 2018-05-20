iOS

Apple UK site brings back Barclays and PayPal Credit options

Last month, Apple pulled two third-party financing options for its online store: Barclays and PayPal Credit. No one knew why. Perhaps it was because the company was rumored to be working with Goldman Sachs for its own credit card instead of relying primarily on Barclays — though it would likely only hit the United States.

Well, things have come to a resolution as 9to5Mac notes that Apple has reinstated both options. But the fact of the matter is that Apple is more heavily pushing its Barclays relationship, touting zero percent financing on purchases above £399 — PayPal Credit’s minimum is only £99, but has 14.9 percent APR.

We still don’t know any of the reasons why this outage and this change in priorities has taken place.

Via
9to5Mac
Posted In
Accessories, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, Barclays, business, contactless payments, News, Paypal, UK
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.