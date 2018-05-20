Apple UK site brings back Barclays and PayPal Credit options
Last month, Apple pulled two third-party financing options for its online store: Barclays and PayPal Credit. No one knew why. Perhaps it was because the company was rumored to be working with Goldman Sachs for its own credit card instead of relying primarily on Barclays — though it would likely only hit the United States.
Well, things have come to a resolution as 9to5Mac notes that Apple has reinstated both options. But the fact of the matter is that Apple is more heavily pushing its Barclays relationship, touting zero percent financing on purchases above £399 — PayPal Credit’s minimum is only £99, but has 14.9 percent APR.
We still don’t know any of the reasons why this outage and this change in priorities has taken place.
