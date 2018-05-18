Three UK ends sales of 3G phones, still operates network

If you thought that the United States has had a difficult trying to ween consumers off of old cellular technology, take your watermark to the United Kingdom.

Three has ended sales of any devices with only 3G radios.

“All other mobile network operators in the UK today still sell 2G handsets, despite 5G connectivity being just around the corner,” the company said.

3G spectrum has stuck around for about 15 years at this point in the country and will continue to exist on Three as even future flagships are tuned to support GSM as a backup to LTE.

AT&T has shut off its 2G network while T-Mobile expects to do so in 2019. Verizon has begun selling LTE-only flip phones.