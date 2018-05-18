Other OS

Three UK ends sales of 3G phones, still operates network

If you thought that the United States has had a difficult trying to ween consumers off of old cellular technology, take your watermark to the United Kingdom.

Three has ended sales of any devices with only 3G radios.

“All other mobile network operators in the UK today still sell 2G handsets, despite 5G connectivity being just around the corner,” the company said.

3G spectrum has stuck around for about 15 years at this point in the country and will continue to exist on Three as even future flagships are tuned to support GSM as a backup to LTE.

AT&T has shut off its 2G network while T-Mobile expects to do so in 2019. Verizon has begun selling LTE-only flip phones.

Via
Coolsmartphone
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.