Sprint offering free unlimited data on Windows 10 on ARM devices

The performance gap between a Qualcomm chip and an Intel chip is still quite wide, but it’s hoped that a Windows 10 on ARM computer will provide users with more portability to do whatever they want online from wherever they want.

Sprint‘s looking to take advantage of those machines for some new contracts. Customers who buy and activate an ASUS NovaGo, HP Envy x2 or Lenovo Miix 630 on the network will get unlimited data for free for the remainder of 2018. After that, the rate is $15 per month after Autopay, but before taxes and fees. Unspecified “speed maximums” apply.

Users will need to grab a SIM and input their IMEIs on Sprint’s site.

Engadget reports that the page was published with little notice and promotion, but could be part of a larger push around Windows 10 on ARM on the part of the carriers.

Via
Engadget
Source
Sprint
