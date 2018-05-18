Samsung resumes Oreo updates for Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge after small impasse
As if needing almost six months to start the public Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8 duo, and another three months to spread the official Android 8.0 love to the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge wasn’t bad enough, Samsung somehow also managed to bungle both tardy updates.
On the bright side, it seems the “unexpected reboots” that recently led to the OS makeover’s halt as far as the S7 duo is concerned were way less serious than similar issues experienced by GS8 and S8+ users back in February. Either that or perhaps it was the same exact glitch, and Samsung knew how to fix it without delay.
In any case, all’s well that ends well… and quickly, with S7 and S7 Edge updates reportedly underway again in the UK and a few other markets. Those who already installed Android 8.0 Oreo on their early 2016-released high-end phones should expect a small patch rolled out OTA to vastly improve stability and reliability, while everyone else will need quite a bit of free storage space to finally leave Nougat behind.
There are still no words on when exactly might US carriers follow suit with their own long overdue Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge UI renovation efforts, but hopefully, this won’t cause any extended delays.