Android

The “OnePlus 6 can’t Avenge net neutrality” Edition | #PNWeekly 305 (LIVE at 3p ET)

Contents
Advertisement

We have our full slate of OnePlus 6 coverage to go through, so we might as well rev up our opinion machines. What do Avengers, wireless headphones and the Mohs mineral hardness scale have to do with this phone? We’ll tell you.

Also, lots of politics has been mixing itself into our mobile technology from ZTE to net neutrality. Meanwhile, AT&T and Verizon show their faith in a former man who managed a sunglasses company and HTC may be becoming a specialist smartphone producer after years of shrinking in the mainstream spotlight.

Friend of the show Andrew Wallace joins us for a fruitful discussion on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on May 18th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 305

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

May 18, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Andrew Wallace (Twitch)

OnePlus 6

News

  • ZTE: Legislators hold Trump administration off from relieving sanctions
  • ZTE pt. 2: Samsung may save the day as it spreads Exynos around
  • Net neutrality: An (almost) completely meaningless vote to save it, but…
  • RED Hydrogen One: Count us surprised with AT&T and Verizon
  • HTC: The blockchain phone
  • HTC pt. 2: The virtual reality phone
  • Windows iPad?: Microsoft could knock against Apple in $400 region
  • YouTube Premium: What is YouTube’s strategy for media?
  • Apple v. Samsung: What is “an article of manufacture?”
  • Caviar: The Tesla phone is everything you think it is except it isn’t

See you soon!

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Apple, AT&T, Avengers, Avengers Limited Edition, blockchain, Bullets Wireless, Caviar, China, Donald Trump, Exodus, exynos, FCC, Genesis, Google, government, HTC, Hydrogen One, iPad, Lawsuit, Microsoft, net neutrality, OnePlus, OnePlus 6, patents, Pocketnow Weekly, Pocketnowweekly, Podcast, politics, red, Russia, Samsung, tesla, US, Verizon, Vive, YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Premium, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.