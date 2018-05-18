We have our full slate of OnePlus 6 coverage to go through, so we might as well rev up our opinion machines. What do Avengers, wireless headphones and the Mohs mineral hardness scale have to do with this phone? We’ll tell you.

Also, lots of politics has been mixing itself into our mobile technology from ZTE to net neutrality. Meanwhile, AT&T and Verizon show their faith in a former man who managed a sunglasses company and HTC may be becoming a specialist smartphone producer after years of shrinking in the mainstream spotlight.

Friend of the show Andrew Wallace joins us for a fruitful discussion on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the YouTube live broadcast from 3:00pm Eastern on May 18th or check out the high-quality audio version right here. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly! You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air at the end of the month!

Pocketnow Weekly 305

Recording Date

May 18, 2018

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Guest

Andrew Wallace (Twitch)

OnePlus 6

News

See you soon!