It’s hard not to admire what HMD Global has been doing for just the past 18 months or so to completely revive a Nokia brand many thought dead, which is now relevant again in a more crowded and competitive mobile industry than ever before.

But in case you didn’t realize how crazy popular Nokia-branded phones have become of late, it seems the freshly unveiled X6 will pull off the impossible. Clearly inspired by the iPhone X, like so many new Android-powered releases, the 5.8-inch mid-ranger might just be the world’s first universally praised handset with a notch.

At the time of writing, no less than 91 percent of 5,600+ responders to a Twitter poll with only four hours left until closing agree the China-first Nokia X6 should be brought to “other markets”, indirectly giving the notch design their blessing.

A measly 9 percent of participants voted for the no option, and HMD CPO Juho Sarvikas, who asked the question in the first place, appeared to suggest in a reply to an Android Authority article that even US availability may still be on the table.

Hold the press! We are still polling this! https://t.co/95ZWwIUOkn — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 17, 2018

Yup, believe it or not, a device initially expected to remain exclusive to China could eventually expand stateside, following the Nokia 6.1’s suit while the 7 Plus and 8 Sirocco are still unlikely to reach the market.

Of course, the “traffic” Sarvikas mentioned on Twitter as the reason behind his company’s possible change of plans is probably correlated with the low price and robust specs of the Nokia X6 first and foremost. But clearly, this brand’s fans are not as bothered by the notch as other companies’ followers.