Formally unveiled a couple of weeks ago after a longer than expected wait, the AI-enhanced G7 ThinQ that LG insists wasn’t inspired by the iPhone X is still unavailable in a large part of the world.

As usual, the Korean device manufacturer started accepting domestic pre-orders before doing the same anywhere else, and the first indication of the latest flagship’s popularity is already here.

According to local press, the LG G7 ThinQ managed to rack up 70,000 reservations in six days, comfortably beating its predecessor. Of course, the G6 was at 40,000 units just four days after pre-orders kicked off last year, but the average is still (slightly) higher for the new hero device.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ actually had a worse start than their forerunners in Korea, nonetheless looking poised for global hit status, and easily eclipsing the G7’s domestic numbers.

The LG G6, while not a complete dud, was unable to help its company’s long-suffering mobile division yield a profit, so the G7 ThinQ may need to do a little better than satisfactory to turn things around. Only time will tell if that’s the case in key international markets like the US.